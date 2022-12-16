Sports

Rehan Ahmed set to debut for England versus Pakistan

Rehan Ahmed set to debut for England versus Pakistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 16, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Rehan Ahmed will become England's youngest Test debutant (Source: Twitter/@leicsccc)

Uncapped all-rounder Rehan Ahmed will become England's youngest Test debutant after being named in the playing XI for Karachi. Ahmed comes in as one of two changes for England, alongside Ben Foakes. England are looking to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan. Notably, the leg-spinning all-rounder has just three First-Class matches under his belt. Here's more.

History for Rehan Ahmed

Rehan has become England men's youngest-ever Test debutant. He will overcome Brian Close's record, who was picked for a Test against New Zealand in 1949, at the age of 18 years and 149 days. Ahmed will age 18 years and 126 days at the start of the third Test match, which will get underway on December 17.

Ahmed's journey to the top

The 2021 Royal London Cup marked Ahmed's debut in professional cricket for Leicestershire. While he took five wickets in seven games, he averaged 44.50 with the bat. Ahmed finished the U-19 WC as England's second-highest wicket-taker. The Brits finished as runners-up, having lost to India in the finals. Earlier this year, Ahmed scored his maiden First-Class century and recorded a five-wicket haul against Derbyshire.

A look at his numbers

Overall, Ahmed has scored 195 runs and scalped nine wickets in three First-Class games. In List A cricket, the youngster has played seven games, scoring 89 runs and picking five wickets. He has 21 wickets in 19 T20Is alongside hundred runs with the bat.

Pitch details, timing, and broadcast details

The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Chasing sides have won 18 of 45 Tests here. The wicket boasts an average first-innings score of 304. Spinners are likely to dominate as the game progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.