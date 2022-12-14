Sports

Andrew Flintoff hospitalized following a car crash: Details here

Andrew Flintoff hospitalized following a car crash: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 14, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Flintoff scalped 400 international wickets

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been hospitalized after getting injured in a car accident. The mishap happened when he was filming for BBC's TV Show 'Top Gear'. Flintoff was with a crew at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Monday (December 12). Fortunately, the 45-year-old was reportedly not driving at a high speed, and hence, his injuries are not life-threatening. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Flintoff is one of the finest all-rounders to have donned the England jersey, and his numbers speak volumes of his brilliance.

Though he retired from international cricket in 2010, he continued to be in showbiz.

He was filming in icy conditions in Surrey, when the accident took place.

Flintoff was attended to by the crew medics immediately and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Flintoff hospitalized after meeting accident

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," BBC said in a statement. "He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

Injuries are not life-threatening

According to The Sun, Flintoff was driving on the track as normal and not driving at high speed. Owing to the same, his injuries are not life-threatening. "All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source was quoted telling The Sun. "Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterward. Filming has been postponed for now."

Second mishap in recent times

This is not the first stance of Flintoff being involved in a mishap while filming for the show. In 2019, he met a 125 mph crash but walked away safely. He later admitted that he had gone a few lengths too far.

A look at his international career

In a glorious 79-match Test career, Flintoff scored 3,845 runs alongside scalping 226 wickets. In ODIs, the former all-rounder boasts 3,394 runs and 169 wickets in 141 games. He also featured in seven T20Is, scalping five wickets and scoring 31 runs. Flintoff is among the very few all-rounders to score over 7,000 runs and take 400 wickets at the international level.