PAK vs ENG, Ben Duckett slams twin fifties: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

England opener Ben Duckett has recorded twin half-centuries in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan. He followed up his 49-ball 63 in the first innings with a 98-ball 79 (six fours). This was Duckett's third half-century and fourth fifty-plus score in the format. He seems to be emerging as a vital cog of England's newly-evolved aggressive Test batting line-up. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

England, who earned a 79 first-innings lead, lost Zak Crawley (3) cheaply in their second innings.

However, Duckett embraced the challenge and brought up his third fifty-plus score of the series.

The southpaw joined forces with Joe Root and the duo recorded a half-century stand for the third wicket.

Notably, the track at the Multan Cricket Stadium has provided substantial assistance to spinners.

A look at his Test career

Duckett now owns 359 runs from six Tests at an average of 32.64. The tally includes one century and three half-centuries. Before this series, Duckett played his last Test in 2016 (against India). He was dropped in 2017 during the Ashes after pouring a drink over James Anderson. Duckett has finally justified his selection with some incredible performances.

Sensational run in 2022

Duckett has been on a roll in red-ball cricket. The Nottinghamshire batter notched 1,012 runs in just 10 games in this year's County Championship. Both his average and strike rate were over 70. The tally includes five fifties and three centuries (Best score: 241)

How has the match proceeded?

Duckett and Ollie Pope (60) powered England to 281 in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed claimed a seven-wicket haul on debut, 7/114. In reply, Pakistan looked in command at 142/2. Skipper Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored fifties. However, they got bundled out for 202. England have made a decent start and they would like to give Pakistan a massive target.

England eyeing their third Test series win on Pakistan soil

Pakistan have previously hosted England in eight Test series. While Pakistan clinched the series three times, the Brits emerged winners twice. Three series resulted in a draw. Hence, England are fighting for their third series win in the Asian nation.