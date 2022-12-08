Sports

WI's Marquino Mindley makes Test debut: Know about the pacer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 08, 2022, 12:09 pm 3 min read

Mindley has taken over 100 First-Class wickets (Source: Twitter/@wiplayers)

West Indies pacer Marquino Mindley earned his maiden international cap in the second and final Test of the series against Australia. He has come in as pacers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were deemed unfit for the match. Mindley has done pretty well in First-Class cricket and would like to replicate his performance at the highest level. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

WI lost the opening Test by 164 runs. It was their first defeat in six Tests this year.

Hence, the ongoing contest, which is being played at the Adelaide Oval, is a must-win contest for the visitors.

While Australia opted to bat in the contest, WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite confirmed Mindley's debut during the toss.

The right-arm pacer would hope to make a mark.

What did Simmons say about Mindley?

WI head coach Phil Simmons, ahead of the match, stated that tackling Australian batters on debut would be a challenge for Mindley. "It is going to be very difficult for him. If it was say a Roach, who has played 50 Test matches (then fine). But someone who is making his debut, that is going to be very difficult," coach Phil Simmons said.

Who is Marquino Mindley?

Mindley was born on December 29 in 1994 in Jamaica. He was a part of WI's Under-19 squad in the 2014 U19 World Cup, though he played just one game in the tournament. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old is known for his accurate bowling and the same has earned him decent success in red-ball cricket. He can also be a handy batter lower down the order.

A look at his stats

Mindley, who made his First-Class debut in November 2014, scalped 103 wickets in 43 games before making his Test debut. While his average reads 24.25, the tally includes six five-wicket hauls and four four-fers as well. In List A cricket, the pacer has scalped 11 wickets in 13 games at 47.4. He is yet to play a game in the 20-over format.

Devon Thomas also receives a maiden cap

Besides Mindley, batter Devon Thomas also made his Test debut in the contest. The 33-year-old, who made his international debut way back in 2009, waited long to get his maiden Test cap. He has a plethora of experience behind his back, having smashed 5,155 runs in 101 FC games at 29.62. The tally includes seven tons and 28 fifties as well.

WI Playing XI for 2nd Test:

WI Playing XI for 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, , Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Roston Chase, , Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley