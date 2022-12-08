Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, Croatia vs Brazil: Statistical preview

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will be up against 2018 runners-up Croatia in the quarter-finals on December 9 (8:30 PM IST). Croatia have had an unbeaten run right from the start, including a thrilling 3-1 win in the penalty shoot-out against Japan in R16. Later, Brazil crushed South Korea 4-1 to rally into the last eight. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at their head-to-head record

Brazil have a 3-0 win-loss record against Croatia in all competitions (D1). Both sides played a 1-1 draw in their maiden meet in 2005. Brazil eked out a 1-0 win in the 2006 WC. In the 2014 WC, Brazil scripted an empathic 3-1 win over Croatia. Their last meet was in a friendly fixture in 2018. Brazil claimed a 2-0 win.

Key numbers for Croatia

Croatia have progressed from all three of their appearances in the round of 16 at the World Cup, winning on penalties in each of the last two (also Denmark in 2018). Croatia finished third in 1998. It was also their maiden run in the World Cup. The Blazers made group stage exits in 2002, 2006, and 2014. Croatia were runners-up in 2018 Russia.

Can Croatia prevail in the quarters?

Croatia were clubbed alongside Morocco, Belgium, and Canada in Group F. After playing a goalless draw against Morocco, Zlatko Dalic's men thrashed Canada 4-1. Croatia held Belgium to a 0-0 draw, thereby finishing second in the group stage below Morocco. In R16, Croatia faced Group E table-toppers Japan and held a 1-1 score. The former got through in the penalty shoot-out.

Brazil at the 2022 World Cup

Richarlison struck a brace in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening fixture. Tite's men bested Switzerland 1-0, before suffering a shocking defeat to Cameroon in their final group-stage fixture. Coming to R16, Brazil faced Group H runners-up South Korea. The game was sealed in the first half as Brazil were 4-0 up. South Korea pulled one back but to no avail.

Neymar eyes these historic records

Neymar converted a penalty in the R16 fixture versus South Korea, thereby racing to 76 goals for Brazil in all competitions. He needs one more to equal Pele and become the joint-highest scorer for Brazil in international football. Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain star has netted seven goals in the WC. He is one shy of equalling Rivaldo and Leonidas (8 each).