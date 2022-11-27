Sports

FIFA World Cup, Morocco blank Belgium 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 27, 2022, 08:31 pm 3 min read

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a 73rd-minute goal for Morocco (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Morocco handed an agonizing 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a Group F encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Belgium enjoyed more of the ball but failed to offer any threat throughout. Morocco had a goal disallowed at the dawn of halftime. Regardless, Abdelhamid Sabiri capitalized on a free kick to open their account. A stoppage-time goal by substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal confirmed valuable three points.

Interesting numbers from the match

There were more shots on target (2) in the first seven minutes of the second half than in the whole of the first 45 minutes (1). Right-back Achraf Hakimi was involved in all three of Morocco's attempts in the first half (one shot and two chances created). 14 of the 26 games at the 2022 WC have been goalless at half-time.

Key records from the match

This was just the second meet between Morocco and Belgium at the FIFA World Cup. Notably, the Red Devils had won the last encounter 1-0 in the 1994 edition. Prior to this fixture, Morocco had won the last meeting with Belgium across competitions, clinching a 4-1 win in a friendly in March 2008. Morocco had lost two games against Belgium ahead of that game.

Sabiri enters record books

Sabiri netted Morocco's first-ever direct free-kick goal at the World Cup. Meanwhile, he scored only his second goal in international football. As per Opta, it was the first direct free-kick goal scored by any side at the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco slam these records

As per Squawka, Morocco registered only their third win in World Cup history (3-1 vs Portugal in 1986; 3-0 vs Scotland in 1998; 2-0 vs Belgium in 2022). Morocco also ended Belgium's record of eight straight group game wins (since 2014). Morocco scored two second-half goals in a WC match for just the second time, the last doing so against Scotland in 1998.

Walid Regragui scripts this record

Morocco are yet to concede a goal under Walid Regragui. Their record reads WWDWDW. Morocco have scored nine goals and kept six clean sheets in this interval.

A look at key stats and standings

Belgium dominated the ball game, clocking 67% possession. They attempted 10 shots with three on target. Morocco had 33% ball possession but attempted 10 shots with four on target. Belgium also had an 89% pass accuracy compared to Morocco (45%). Morocco (W1 D1) are atop Group F standings. Belgium (W1 L1) are seated second. Croatia (D1) and Canada (L1) follow suit.

How did the match pan out?

Morocco grew with each passing moment and came close to taking a lead before half-time. Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech slotted home on a free kick, but the goal was disallowed after VAR found captain Romain Saiss in an offside position. Sabiri finally got the job done for the Atlas Lions. Aboukhlal converted the second through Ziyech's cutback pass to floor Belgium.