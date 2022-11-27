Sports

BCCI enters into Guinness Book of World Records: Here's why

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the IPL 2022 final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, announced that it has entered into the Guinness World Records for the biggest crowd attendance in a T20 match. Notably, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, had a crowd of over a lakh people. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

According to the BCCI, a total of 1,01,566 people attended the IPL 2022 final, thereby setting a new milestone for a T20 match.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier known as Motera, can accommodate over 1,30,000 people at a time, more than even the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The former hosted the second qualifier as well as the final (IPL 2022).

A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL pic.twitter.com/PPhalj4yjI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

GT won IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans were crowned champions of IPL 2022. The Titans handed Rajasthan Royals a one-sided defeat to win their maiden IPL title. GT were one of the two newly-introduced sides in the season besides Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya got the silverware in his debut season as captain. GT became the second side since 2011 to win the IPL title after topping the standings.

The largest cricket stadium!

The Motera Stadium is presently the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of over 1,30,000. The stadium got constructed in 1983 before getting renovated in 2006. In February 2021, the stadium was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium by the Gujarat Cricket Association. It has hosted several memorable cricket matches, including the ones at World Cups.

In 1981, India played their first-ever ODI at home in Ahmedabad. In March 1987, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar became the first-ever player to complete 10,000 Test runs at this venue. In 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became the first-ever player to complete 30,000 international runs (1st Test vs SL at Motera). Tendulkar also scored his 18000th ODI run here (vs Australia, WC 2011 quarter-final).