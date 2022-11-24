Sports

Warm-up fixture: Tagenarine Chanderpaul slams ton against Prime Minister's XI

Warm-up fixture: Tagenarine Chanderpaul slams ton against Prime Minister's XI

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 24, 2022, 08:18 pm 3 min read

Tagenarine scored 119 off 293 balls (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies batter Shivnarine, slammed a century in his first inning for West Indies (warm-up) on Thursday. He reached the three-figure mark during the side's warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI ahead of the Australia Test series. The left-handed batter, who was picked for the tour, completed his century off 235 balls. Here are the key stats.

The lone warrior for WI

Tagenarine has been the lone warrior for West Indies so far. He scored a magnificent ton, opening the innings. West Indies finished with 234/7 at stumps on Day 2, with Tagenarine scoring 119. He got dismissed after facing 293 balls (13 fours, 1 six). Earlier, Prime Minister's XI were bundled out for 322. Matt Renshaw was their top scorer (81).

Why does this story matter?

Tagenarine was picked as a reserve batter for the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

John Campbell, who opened with Brathwaite in that series, was recently handed a four-year ban for violating an anti-doping rule.

Tagenarine has been in staggering form lately and would like to shine in international cricket as well.

And, he has taken the first step with a defiant ton.

Who is Tagenarine Chanderpaul?

Tagenarine was born on May 31, 1996, in Georgetown, Guyana. With 293 runs in six games, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer of the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. The southpaw made his First-Class debut for Guyana in 2013. His Lis-A debut came in 2015. He has been a vital part of the team in recent years. Notably, Tagenarine has played professional cricket alongside his father.

His stats in professional cricket

Tagenarine finished the 2021-22 WI four-day championship as the second-highest run-scorer. He smashed 439 runs in five matches at 39.94. The 26-year-old also smashed a couple of centuries in the season. Tagenarine followed it up with a 59 against Bangladesh in a tour match. He has so far smashed over 2,700 runs in 51 First-Class matches at an average of over 34.

The great Shivnarine Chanderpaul!

Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is among the greats of the game. Shivnarine, who had a peculiar stance, is one of two Caribbean players to have slammed over 10,000 runs in Test cricket, the other being Brian Lara. In a career that spanned over two decades, the former smashed 11,867 Test runs at 51.37 (30 tons). He also scored 8,778 ODI and 343 T20I runs.

Unique feat for father-son duo

In 2017, both Tagenarine and Shivnarine smashed half-centuries in the same First-Class match. It was the first instance of a father-son duo getting the landmark in the same FC game since George Gunn and his son George Vernon struck tons for Nottinghamshire in 1931.