'Like DiCaprio with 'Titanic...': Vijay Deverakonda on 'Arjun Reddy' role

Vijay Deverakonda , who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, has said he no longer wishes people forget his iconic role. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor compared his connection with the film to Leonardo DiCaprio 's association with Titanic. "Like, I will always remember Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic, but that doesn't mean he cannot or will not do other good work. But he will always be attached to it," he said.

Acceptance Here's what he said Deverakonda said, "I used to fight it for the longest time because I was under the impression that I had to do something better to surpass it, and I wanted people to forget Arjun Reddy." "But recently...it's a film that will always be loved, and maybe the goal is not to do work that makes people forget it."

Film's impact About 'Arjun Reddy' Deverakonda played a hot-headed, self-destructive, alcoholic surgeon in Arjun Reddy. The film also starred Shalini Pandey and was supported by Jia Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchana. Despite being criticized for misogyny and toxic masculinity, it was a box office hit. It was later remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.