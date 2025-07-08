Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Like DiCaprio with 'Titanic...': Vijay Deverakonda on 'Arjun Reddy' role
Summarize
'Like DiCaprio with 'Titanic...': Vijay Deverakonda on 'Arjun Reddy' role
Vijay Deverakonda doesn't want audience to forget about 'Arjun Reddy'

'Like DiCaprio with 'Titanic...': Vijay Deverakonda on 'Arjun Reddy' role

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 08, 2025
03:51 pm
What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, has said he no longer wishes people forget his iconic role. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor compared his connection with the film to Leonardo DiCaprio's association with Titanic. "Like, I will always remember Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic, but that doesn't mean he cannot or will not do other good work. But he will always be attached to it," he said.

Acceptance

Here's what he said

Deverakonda said, "I used to fight it for the longest time because I was under the impression that I had to do something better to surpass it, and I wanted people to forget Arjun Reddy." "But recently...it's a film that will always be loved, and maybe the goal is not to do work that makes people forget it."

Film's impact

About 'Arjun Reddy'

Deverakonda played a hot-headed, self-destructive, alcoholic surgeon in Arjun Reddy. The film also starred Shalini Pandey and was supported by Jia Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchana. Despite being criticized for misogyny and toxic masculinity, it was a box office hit. It was later remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Future project

Meanwhile, Deverakonda will be seen in 'Kingdom'

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is looking forward to his upcoming action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Koushik Mahata in key roles. It will hit the theaters on July 31; however, reportedly, the Hindi version might go straight to Netflix. The recently released promo has been creating a buzz online with fans calling it a much-needed comeback for the actor.