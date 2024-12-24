First look: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
For the first time, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a cross-cultural romance film titled Param Sundari. On Tuesday, Maddock Films dropped character posters, along with the release date: July 25, 2025. Directed by Dasvi-fame Tushar Jalota, the film tells the story of a North Indian character, played by Malhotra, who falls in love with a South Indian, played by Kapoor.
'Param Sundari' promises a unique love story
Set against the stunning backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari promises to be a heartfelt tale of love where two different worlds collide, reported Variety. Going by the film's synopsis, it will be a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. Describing the movie, Maddock Films said, "a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly."
Check out the motion poster here
Maddock chief compared 'Param Sundari' to Mani Ratnam's films
Maddock Films's chief Dinesh Vijan compared Param Sundari to the works of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. He told the portal, "It's like those films that Mani-sir [Ratnam] used to do like Saathiya [the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film Alai Payuthey]," "The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid's playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool."
Maddock Films's successful run in 2024
Maddock Films has had an impressive 2024 with a string of genre films. These include the blockbuster sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where Kriti Sanon starred as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) who falls in love with a robotics engineer Aryan (Shahid Kapoor). The studio's other successful releases include the horror-comedy Munjya, franchise continuation Stree 2, thriller Sector 36, and whodunnit Murder Mubarak.