Summarize Simplifying... In short Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in 'Param Sundari', a love story set in Kerala's beautiful backwaters.

The film, compared to Mani Ratnam's works by Maddock Films's chief, promises a mix of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists.

Maddock Films, known for its successful 2024 releases like the sci-fi rom-com 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and horror-comedy 'Munjya', is expected to deliver another hit with 'Param Sundari'.

'Param Sundari' releases on July 25, 2025

First look: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 pm Dec 24, 202402:09 pm

What's the story For the first time, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a cross-cultural romance film titled Param Sundari. On Tuesday, Maddock Films dropped character posters, along with the release date: July 25, 2025. Directed by Dasvi-fame Tushar Jalota, the film tells the story of a North Indian character, played by Malhotra, who falls in love with a South Indian, played by Kapoor.

Film details

'Param Sundari' promises a unique love story

Set against the stunning backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari promises to be a heartfelt tale of love where two different worlds collide, reported Variety. Going by the film's synopsis, it will be a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. Describing the movie, Maddock Films said, "a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly."

Twitter Post

Check out the motion poster here

Film comparison

Maddock chief compared 'Param Sundari' to Mani Ratnam's films

Maddock Films's chief Dinesh Vijan compared Param Sundari to the works of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. He told the portal, "It's like those films that Mani-sir [Ratnam] used to do like Saathiya [the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film Alai Payuthey]," "The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid's playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool."

Studio success

Maddock Films's successful run in 2024

Maddock Films has had an impressive 2024 with a string of genre films. These include the blockbuster sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where Kriti Sanon starred as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) who falls in love with a robotics engineer Aryan (Shahid Kapoor). The studio's other successful releases include the horror-comedy Munjya, franchise continuation Stree 2, thriller Sector 36, and whodunnit Murder Mubarak.