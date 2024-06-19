In brief Simplifying... In brief Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody in an Instagram post, where they're seen together in white outfits.

The couple, who were previously spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and a dinner date in Mumbai, have expressed their desire for privacy.

Kapoor, who was seen wearing a pendant with the initial 'R', is set to star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Stree 2, releasing on August 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shraddha Kapoor makes relationship with Rahul Mody official on Instagram

'Dil Rakh Le': Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody

By Isha Sharma 09:45 am Jun 19, 202409:45 am

What's the story Love is in the air! After a flurry of speculations, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has seemingly made her relationship with Rahul Mody official on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating for several years, publicized their relationship through a selfie posted on Kapoor's Instagram Stories. The pair reportedly became close while working together on the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Mody was a writer.

Instagram reveal

Kapoor and Mody's Instagram post sparks excitement

In the Instagram post, both Kapoor and Mody are seen wearing white, looking directly into the camera. Kapoor is seen holding Mody's arm and smiling, while he makes a goofy expression. The caption accompanying the picture reads, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)," followed by a smiley face and red heart emoticons.

Public sightings

Kapoor and Mody's previous public appearances together

The couple was previously seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. They were also photographed after a dinner date in Mumbai last year. A source earlier told Hindustan Times that they were surprised at being photographed together, expressing their desire for a private affair and not wanting to worry about making their relationship public.

Career update

Kapoor's upcoming projects and relationship hints

Earlier this year, Kapoor was seen wearing a pendant with the initial 'R' on it, which further fueled romance rumors. On the professional front, she will be next seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The horror-comedy film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is set to release on August 15. It is a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 hit Stree.