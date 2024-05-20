Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi': Jaani says 'Dekhha Tenu' isn't 'recreation'

By Isha Sharma 03:48 pm May 20, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Musician Jaani has reimagined the 2001 hit track Shava Shava, turning it into a full-length song titled Dekhha Tenu, for the upcoming Bollywood film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Initially assigned to create a cover version of the popular 2000s tune, Jaani became so absorbed in the task that he ended up producing an entire four-minute track. The song has been crooned by Mohammad Faiz. In an interview with Mid-Day, Jaani explained his process.

Balancing act

Jaani's vision: Preserving originality, appealing to Gen-Z

The film, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, required the use of Punjabi language in the song. "I didn't want to tamper with the soul of the song. When revisiting a song, if people change too many aspects of it, it begins to sound strange," he explained. His aim for Dekhha Tenu was a comprehensive Indian number that would captivate today's youth while retaining its traditional roots.

Musical fusion

'Dekhha Tenu': A blend of tradition and modernity

Jaani's vision was to create a song that would resonate with Gen-Z while incorporating traditional Indian elements. "Today, we have to create a number that appeals to Gen-Z, so while we need to plan the addition of traditional Indian instruments like the tabla, we also have to ensure that the guitar is in tune with the song," he stated. The track also includes a touch of qawwali, adding another layer of cultural richness.

Song evolution

'Dekhha Tenu': Not a recreation, but an evolution

Although Dekhha Tenu traces its origins to the 2001 film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jaani refrains from labeling it as a rehashed version. He clarified that only five lines from the original song's antara were used in this new track. "We created a new song out of those lines, and in dual languages. So, I wouldn't call this a recreation." The movie releases on May 31.