'Kartam Bhugtam' trailer promises a suspenseful plot

'Kartam Bhugtam' trailer explores the concept of fate and destiny

By Isha Sharma 03:10 pm May 06, 202403:10 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated trailer of the psychological thriller, Kartam Bhugtam, was released on Monday. Directed by Soham P Shah, known for his films like Kaal and Luck, the movie promises a suspenseful plot encapsulated in the phrase "what goes around, comes around." The film stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. It is heading toward a theatrical release on May 17.

Trailer

The trailer promises a thrilling adventure

While the trailer does not give major plot points away, it gives an idea about what to expect. Dev Joshi (Talpade), comes to India from New Zealand to take care of his finances, but little does he know that he is about to get embroiled in an enigmatic mystery. Raaz plays an astrologer who helps Joshi, who seems to go through intense personal turmoil.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Director's take

Shah shared his experience working on the film

Shah expressed his satisfaction with the project. In a statement, he said, "It's been a gratifying experience to have worked with solid actors like Shreyas, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha." "Working with such actors make a director's craft shine better. It's the time of real storytelling, as the audience wants original ideas." He labeled the film "thrilling" and "thought-provoking."

Production house's quote

Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. excited for the project

Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., the production company behind Kartam Bhugtam, expressed their enthusiasm about their debut project. They stated, "We are incredibly excited to be embarking on this journey with Kartam Bhugtam! We are confident that this film will not only captivate audiences but will also set a high bar for our future endeavors." This marks the company's first step into film production, setting high expectations for their future projects.

Actor's perspective

Talpade: 'Soham's vision is exceptional'

Talpade also shared his views on the project, stating, "Soham's vision is exceptional, and his direction truly elevates the entire project." "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with [the production house] on this project and their dedication has been inspiring. I can't wait for audiences to witness this unique story come to life on the big screen." It is both Raaz and Talpade's second project of 2024 after Showtime and Luv You Shankar, respectively.