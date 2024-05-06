Next Article

Met Gala 2024: Everything to know

Met Gala 2024: Anticipated guest list, theme, hosts, dress code

By Tanvi Gupta 02:53 pm May 06, 202402:53 pm

What's the story New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art is gearing up for the highly-anticipated fashion extravaganza of the year: the Met Gala 2024, scheduled for Monday evening (Tuesday morning IST). This year's gala will unveil The Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The event guarantees a stunning display of classic sophistication, and bespoke creations influenced by the natural world. Here's your guide to the guest list, hosts, theme, and more.

Celebrity lineup

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth: Star-studded co-chairs and hosts

The Met Gala 2024 will be co-chaired by a glittering array of celebrities including Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, and of course Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue). Vogue's red-carpet hosts for the evening will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham. Adding to the star power, Emma Chamberlain has been announced as a special correspondent for the event.

Exhibit details

Theme: A tribute to 'Sleeping Beauties' in fashion

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala is a tribute to the "sleeping beauties" in fashion—not a reference to the Disney fairytale. The exhibit will display 250 pieces from The Costume Institute's permanent collection, some dating back to the Elizabethan era. The idea behind this exhibit is to revive delicate designs that can no longer be worn using modern techniques such as CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.

Exhibit sections

Met Gala 2024: Environmental conversations through fashion

The exhibit's textiles will be divided into three main sections: land, sea, and sky. This division aims to stimulate discussions about environmental changes and industry responses. The dress code for the guests is named "The Garden of Time," inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story revolving around Count Axel and his Countess who face an angry mob descending on their tranquil home filled with crystalline flowers.

Guest list

Anticipated attendees of the gala

According to a Page Six report from April 13, the attendees are likely to include all four co-chairs and hosts, along with Wintour. Celebrities such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo are also speculated to grace the event. Among Indian celebrities, Alia Bhatt will grace the blockbuster event for the second consecutive year. Catch the event across its digital platform in India at 3:30am on Tuesday.