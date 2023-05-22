Entertainment

Nirvana Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar sold for nearly Rs. 5cr!

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Kurt Cobain's smashed Fender sold for nearly Rs. 5 crore

Rockstars have their own trademark style and idiosyncrasies. Be it Jimi Hendrix playing his six-string with teeth or RHCP's Flea slapping his bass naked on stage, fans love it all. Nirvana's frontman Kurt Cobain has been an immortal icon, even after nearly three decades of his death. Recently, one of his smashed guitars got sold in an auction for $5,96,900 (roughly Rs. 5cr.)

The black beauty was bought in New York

Cobain's black Fender Stratocaster was reportedly smashed back in the '90s. The busted instrument is no longer playable and was signed by the late Cobain, band members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl. The auction took place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and the buyer's identity is not known yet. Julien's Auctions shared a photo of the lefty Fender too.

The '27 Club' myth and its members

Cobain has been a cultural icon known for his powerful lyric writing. The rockstar fought his demons and struggled with substance abuse and a rough relationship with his wife Courtney Love. He died of suicide in 1994, aged 27. Interestingly, there's an informal club, titled 27 Club which includes big names dying at 27. Jimmy Hendrix to Jim Morrison to Chamkila died aged 27.

