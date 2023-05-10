Entertainment

K-pop stars are enjoying huge fan following all over the world and now we have a heartbreaking update for the fans. NCT Lucas has parted ways with the group and the agency SM Entertainment released a statement regarding the same. The agency also emphasized that Lucas has left WayV, too. Reportedly, Lucas is set to focus on his solo career.

The agency's statement regarding the same

SM Entertainment shared a statement that read, "After our deliberate discussions Lucas, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors." The agency also thanked the fans for their continuous support. The statement emphasized that the popstar plans to focus on his solo career and tours. Let's hope Lucas is back with a bang!

