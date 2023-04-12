K-pop: BLACKPINK's Lisa to feature in BIGBANG's Taeyang's upcoming album
K-pop fans, we have brought the most exciting news for you all! Yes, it is official! BIGBANG's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Lisa will be collaborating on the former's upcoming album. There were media speculations regarding the same and now THEBLACKLABEL has confirmed the same. Fans will go gaga and brace themselves for this upcoming collaboration. Read on for more details.
More details about the upcoming release
The album is set to be released in April. THEBLACKLABEL stated, "BLACKPINK's Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang's upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April." A report also suggested that Lisa might feature in one of the music videos, too. Fans are taking to social media to express their excitement and anticipation regarding the same. Let's manifest another chartbuster!