Entertainment

K-pop: BLACKPINK's Lisa to feature in BIGBANG's Taeyang's upcoming album

K-pop: BLACKPINK's Lisa to feature in BIGBANG's Taeyang's upcoming album

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 02:14 pm 1 min read

BLACKPINK's Lisa to collaborate with BIGBANG's Taeyang

K-pop fans, we have brought the most exciting news for you all! Yes, it is official! BIGBANG's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Lisa will be collaborating on the former's upcoming album. There were media speculations regarding the same and now THEBLACKLABEL has confirmed the same. Fans will go gaga and brace themselves for this upcoming collaboration. Read on for more details.

More details about the upcoming release

The album is set to be released in April. THEBLACKLABEL stated, "BLACKPINK's Lisa will be featuring on Taeyang's upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April." A report also suggested that Lisa might feature in one of the music videos, too. Fans are taking to social media to express their excitement and anticipation regarding the same. Let's manifest another chartbuster!

Twitter Post