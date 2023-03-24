Entertainment

K-pop: BTS's Jimin's solo album 'FACE' is out now

K-pop: BTS's Jimin's solo album 'FACE' is out now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 09:30 am 1 min read

Jimin's 'FACE' is out now

K-pop has become a worldwide sensation and BTS is one of the most followed bands in the world. Each of the members enjoys a huge fan following and now Jimin has released his debut solo album, titled FACE. A month ago, BIGHIT Music announced the album. It has been in the buzz for a long time and fans had manifested for it.

Track list of the full album

The singer-songwriter's effort was described in a Weverse post as: "Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist." The album has six tracks—Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt. 2, and Like Crazy (English version). The pre-release track, Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuted on March 17, a week before the album's release.

Impending clash and other details

Reportedly, the album will release in Japan on Saturday and in the United States on April 10. Jimin will perform the album on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The latter confirmed the same during a recently concluded fan interaction. The album is released under BIGHIT Music and it is produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan. There might be an impending clash with Jisoo's Me.