Happy birthday, Emraan Hashmi: Top 5 romantic songs

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 24, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who turned 44 years old on Friday, will next be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming flick 'Tiger 3'

From being Bollywood's very own "serial kisser" to playing meaty roles, such as that of an R&AW agent in Bard of Blood, Emraan Hashmi has proved his mettle over the years. One of the finest actors, Hashmi's films have also given us some of the best romantic songs. On his 44th birthday, here are five songs that will make you fall in love.

'Haan Tu Hain'

Picturized on Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan, Haan Tu Hain from the 2008 movie Jannat is one of the best romantic numbers. Composed by Pritam, it was sung by the late singer KK and Sayeed Qadri penned the lyrics. From its soothing music to the lyrics, it's a perfect song for dedication. In fact, every other track from the Kunal Deshmukh directorial was a hit.

'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon'

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series collaborated with singer Armaan Malik for a single titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. Featuring Hashmi and Esha Gupta, the song is a story of unrequited love. It shows two best friends - Hashmi and Gupta. While Hashmi falls in love with Gupta, she's in love with another man. The song and its video will warm your heart.

'Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein'

Talk about Hashmi's romantic songs and you can't miss mentioning Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from Zeher. The song is sung by Atif Aslam and recreated by Anu Malik. It was originally composed by Goher Mumtaz for the Pakistani band Jal, which Aslam was also a part of. The band also has its own version which was sung by singer-actor Farhan Saeed Butt.

'Jo Bheji Thi Duaa'

When singers Nandini Srikar and Arijit Singh came together to sing Jo Bhejti Thi Duaa, they were successful in creating magic. Not really a romantic number but the song sure is a good listen for those who know what heartbreak feels like. It is picturized on Hashmi and Kalki Koechlin's characters and is from the political thriller, Shanghai.

'Ishq Sufiyana'

Similar to its title, the song Ishq Sufiyana from the movie The Dirty Picture has a very Sufiyana tone to it. Music director Vishal-Sheykhar composed this soulful track which is sung by Kamal Khan. While Rajat Arora penned the lyrics for the song, it was released under the music label of T-Series. Ishq Sufiyana was picturized on Hashmi and Vidya Balan.