Box office collection: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' gets sloppy start

Mar 18, 2023

Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is directed by Ashima Chibber

For the first time since 2014, Rani Mukerji has worked with a banner that isn't Yash Raj Films for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which hit the cinema screens on Friday. The trailer for the Nikkhil Advani production left a good impression on the viewers but that failed to translate the same with the film. Take a look at its opening-day box office collection.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on a true story. A week before its release, Karan Johar called it Mukerji's best performance of her career at an event held in Mumbai.

Going by the emotionally challenging scenes that were shown in the trailer, it was expected that the movie would drag the audience to the theaters. However, it failed to do so.

'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' gets shockingly slow start

The film performed poorly on the opening day, reportedly with only 5.17% occupancy in the morning shows, followed by 9.68% and 11.22% occupancy in the afternoon and evening shows, respectively. It went on to collect Rs. 2 crore at the domestic box office. While it may have had a slow start, makers are hopeful that the numbers would pick up over the weekend.

Despite Mukerji's stellar performance, film isn't engaging enough

The movie shows the struggles of a real-life mother, Sagarika Chakraborty (depicted as Debika Chatterjee), whose kids were confiscated by the Norway government over cultural differences. The fight takes a diplomatic turn with the intervention of political leaders Sushma Swaraj and Brinda Karat. Though the storyline is emotionally moving, the movie isn't. Mukerji gave a good performance, but the film couldn't hold its ground.

All about 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Apart from starring Mukerji as the lead character, the project also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Veteran actor Neena Gupta is seen playing a short role of Swaraj, India's former minister of external affairs. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is backed by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and is inspired by Chakraborty's autobiography, The Journey of a Mother.