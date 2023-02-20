Entertainment

Box office: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' moves ahead steadily

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 11:26 am 1 min read

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' box office collections

Marvel Studios's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been minting money at a decent pace in India. The film has already had a massive opening in the US—$104M. It is also the biggest opening for an Ant-Man film there. In India, the film is unaffected by Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada which has not impressed the viewers. The Marvel film is here to stay.

It has raked in over $200M all over the world

The Peyton Reed directorial earned Rs. 25.86 crore in the first weekend, as per India Today. The 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which also marks the start of MCU's Phase V has raked in $121.3M from overseas ticket sales. Globally, it has collected around $225M, as per India TV. The third installment stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Bill Murray, among others.

Twitter Post

BOX OFFICE: The #AntMan Story:

- QUANTUMANIA opens to $104M to win weekend

- It’s the 5th MCU film in a row to open to $100M+

- Biggest opening for Ant-Man series

- Biggest opening of 2023 so far

- Only 3rd February movie ever to open to $100M+ behind Black Panther & Deadpool pic.twitter.com/EkQ7xA0BfQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 19, 2023