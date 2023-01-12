Entertainment

'Varisu' vs 'Thunivu' box office: 'Thalapathy' Vijay beats Ajith Kumar

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 12, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' opened against 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Varisu' on Wednesday

The Tamil film industry witnessed one of the biggest clashes on Wednesday when films of two superstars collided with each other on Wednesday (January 11). Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu clashed at the box office giving each other a tough fight. According to media reports, Vijay's film earned more than Kumar's movie on the first day at the ticket window.

Why does this story matter?

The Tamil version of Thunivu and Varisu was released on Wednesday, ahead of Pongal 2023. However, the other versions of the film are slated for a theatrical release on Friday (January 13).

Both Kumar and Vijay have a massive fan following in Tamil Nadu. Soon after the films hit the cinema halls, fans of the actors held celebrations across the state.

'Varisu' or 'Thunivu,' who was the winner of Day 1?

Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu opened with great numbers on the first day of their release. According to media reports, Vijay's film earned a total of Rs. 26.5 crore on its opening day in India while Kumar's movie collected Rs. 26 crore. Given the close fight between the two films, it will be interesting to see which movie performs better on the first weekend.

A look at 'Varisu's collections across states

An Indian Express report quoting industry data tracker Sacnilk, said that of the Rs. 26.5 crore that Varisu earned on Wednesday, a total of Rs. 17 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone. This was followed by Karnataka with Rs. 5 crore, Kerala with Rs. 3.5 crore, and merely Rs. 1 crore from other states. The film had roughly 67 percent occupancy in the theaters.

'Thunivu' beat 'Varisu' in Tamil Nadu

Although Vijay's film collected more than Kumar's in India, Thunivu earned more in Tamil Nadu. Per reports, Thunivu collected Rs. 18 crore on the home turf, beating Varisu by a crore. In Karnataka, it earned Rs. 3.5 crore followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs. 2.5 crore-Rs. 3 crore, Kerala at Rs. 1.5 crore, and roughly Rs. 50 lakh in other states.