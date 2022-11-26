Entertainment

'Love Today': Everything to know about the latest Kollywood sensation

Nov 26, 2022

'Love Today' was released on November 4

It looks like the season is for the underdogs. While the Telugu movie Karthikeya 2 took over the box office when it was released and performed exceptionally well in several languages, now, it's the Tamil movie Love Today's turn, which was released on November 4. Pradeep Ranganathan, who plays the lead role, has also directed the movie. Here's everything to know about the rom-com.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Love Today'

While Ranganathan plays the leading man Uthaman Pradeep, Ivana plays his girlfriend Nikitha. Sathyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Yogi Babu are the other actors playing supporting roles. AGS Entertainment has bankrolled the project and Dinesh Purushothaman has cranked the camera. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music and background score for Love Today. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies distributed the movie in Tamil Nadu's theaters.

What is the movie all about?

Love Today revolves around two young lovers. When they confess to their parents about their relationship, Nikitha's father suggests that they should exchange each other's phones for a day. He promises to get them married to each other if they still have the same feelings even after exchanging phones. What happens next is a roller coaster ride of joy, comedy, and heartbreak.

How much has the film made at the box office?

As Love Today is entering the fourth week, it is witnessing good footfall owing to the positive word-of-mouth reviews. It collected Rs. 21.69cr in its first week and Rs. 18.09cr in the second week. In the third week, it's expected to clock Rs. 10cr and touch the Rs. 50cr mark after Friday. The film is expected to have an overall collection of Rs. 70cr.

Film dubbed and released in Telugu on Friday

A Telugu dubbed version of Love Today was released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday. And it is being screened in more theaters than the Bollywood film Bhediya. Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met the director in person and congratulated him. He apparently watched the film and was mighty impressed by it. Producer Archana Kalpathi and Ranganathan thanked the superstar for his support.