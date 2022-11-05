Entertainment

BO collections: How are 'Mili,' 'Double XL,' 'Phone Bhoot' performing?

'Phone Bhoot,' 'Mili,' and 'Double XL' were released on Friday

Three Bollywood movies clashed at the box office on Friday, namely Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili. And disappointingly, all of them had a gloomy start at the ticket counters on the opening day. While Phone Bhoot reportedly saw low audience footfalls, the other two movies fared worse. Read on to learn about the detailed box office numbers of these films.

#1 'Phone Bhoot' performed the best of the three

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It opened to a mere Rs. 1.75-2.25cr (nett). On its opening day, the film was released on around 1,400 screens, but the audience occupancy was only around 10-12%. Moreover, the negative reviews that Phone Bhoot has been receiving will not help improve its performance in the coming days.

#2 How is 'Mili' performing?

Mili, led by Janhvi Kapoor, collected just Rs. 45-65 lakh on Day 1. Though it had a dull start, positive word-of-mouth reviews could help the film to an extent. It is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original, is at the helm of Mili, too. It was bankrolled by Kapoor's father and ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

#3 Here's how much 'Double XL' has collected

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL, directed by Satramm Ramani, opened to an astonishingly low Rs. 25L at the box office. The upcoming week will see the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will obviously take over the box office. So, Bollywood's next big success after Brahmastra may not arrive until the release of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya this month.