HBO cancels sci-fi drama 'Westworld' after 4 seasons; netizens react

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 05, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

'Westworld' will not be returning for a fifth season

In a shocking turn of events, HBO has decided to pull the plug on its popular and mind-bending sci-fi drama Westworld. Despite a loyal army of fans who have supported it tirelessly over the years, the show's recent fourth season will be its last one. Reportedly, this has mainly been done in light of poor ratings, though the decision has left fans extremely enraged.

When Westworld's first season premiered in 2016, it opened to rave reviews and was considered one of HBO's most experimental offerings.

This was followed by its second, third, and fourth seasons in 2018, 2020, and 2022, respectively.

Over the years, the unconventional mystery drama is credited with picking up 54 Emmy nods; Thandiwe Newton was also felicitated with a Best Supporting Actor Emmy Award.

Reasons Lack of viewers, extravagant cost of production

There are multiple reasons that possibly catalyzed the cancellation of Westworld. "The production's hefty price tag, combined with dwindling viewership, and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at HBO's new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery," triggered this development, reported Variety. Thanking the show's creator couple Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO said, "It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

Aspirations The creators, however, wanted a fifth season

Speaking to Variety last month, the creators expressed their plans to tie together all loose ends in season five. "We had always conceived of a fifth and final season. We're still in conversations with the network," said Nolan. "Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet," Joy told Deadline earlier.

Reactions 'They should have finished with a fifth season,' said fans

Fans have been left disappointed after HBO's decision to cancel Westworld, and said it "came out of nowhere." One viewer tweeted, "Can we just get like a three-paragraph summary of what was happening?" Echoing their sentiments, another said, "Sometimes HBO really annoys me." "Wow I know the show fell off for many but they should have finished with a final season," opined another fan.

Information Here's the cast and crew of 'Westworld'

The show features an ensemble cast comprising Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, James Marsden, Angela Sarafyan, and Aaron Paul. The fourth season further onboarded Daniel Wu (Protege), Ariana DeBose (The Prom), and Aurora Perrineau (It Takes Three). JJ Abrams, who has created shows like Lost, Felicity, Alias, and Fringe, served as the producer on the show.