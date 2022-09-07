Entertainment

Harry Styles didn't spit on Chris Pine, latter's representative confirms

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 07, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Chris Pine's rep denied Harry Styles spitting rumor.

The premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival 2022 made way for an all-new fiasco. While the film already has controversial drama attached to it, an incident that occurred at the film festival sparked a truckload of new speculations. Netizens came across a viral video where Harry Styles apparently spits on Chris Pine. However, the latter shot down the "ridiculous story."

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller helmed by actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde.

It stars Styles, Pine, and Florence Pugh in key roles among others.

DWD previously made headlines when actor Shia LaBeouf who was supposed to play Styles's role was allegedly "fired" from the production.

LaBeouf denied the theory and claimed that he quit because he did not get time to rehearse.

Video Perfectly timed actions of Pine, Styles supported spitting theory

Netizens went berserk when a video of Styles apparently spitting at Pine at the Venice Film Festival on Monday surfaced online. The act could not be confirmed from the video but Pine's perfectly timed expression when Styles bent down toward him seemed to support the rumors. However, Pine's representative dismissed the "ridiculous story" and called it a "complete fabrication."

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

"This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's representative told Variety. "Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Other speculations Pugh, Wilde's approach at fest further aided fallout rumors

In other news, actor Pugh's absence during the press conference of the film fueled rumors of the alleged fallout between her and director Wilde. Pugh was photographed on the red carpet but did not pose with Wilde. She also attended the screening but apparently, she didn't even look at Wilde the entire time including when the Venice audience gave the film four-minute applause.