Know why KRK remains imprisoned despite bail in molestation case

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 07, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Kamaal R Khan received bail in molestation case but not in the controversial tweets case.

Former actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. The bail was granted in relation to a molestation case that was filed against him in 2021. He will remain in jail though for a case from 2020 for composing controversial tweets against celebrities, including actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Versova Police took Khan's custody in the molestation case on Sunday after which his plea was heard.

Separately, the bail application of KRK in the 2020 case will reportedly be heard on Wednesday by the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

On August 30, Khan was arrested at Mumbai Airport for the case of the old tweets, following which he was sent to judicial custody.

According to reports, the molestation case against the critic was registered in 2021 after a 27-year-old woman accused him of sexually harassing her. As per the First Information Report, KRK had invited the woman to his bungalow in Mumbai's Versova and promised to offer her a role in a film. It was alleged that the actor then spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately.

Khan filed in his bail plea that the information mentioned in the FIR did not practically match the alleged incident. He also added that the case was filed 18 months after the alleged incident only after the victim's friend urged her to file the same. His lawyer argued that the cases filed against KRK in the incident were bailable.

According to news agency PTI, the problematic tweets posted by KRK targeted Bollywood personalities. He was booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Apart from those mentioned above, reports suggested he had tweeted about late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.