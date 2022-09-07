Entertainment

After protests, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt stopped from visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple

After protests, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt stopped from visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 07, 2022, 11:41 am 3 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The clarion calls to boycott Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra have traveled from social media to the real world. Along with director Ayan Mukerji, the lead actors traveled to Ujjain on Tuesday to seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. However, they couldn't do so due to the enormous uproar over Kapoor's past comment on being a "beef guy." Eventually, only Mukerji was allowed inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Like numerous films lately, Brahmastra: Part One —Shiva, which is slated to hit theaters on Friday, has been reeling under boycott calls.

To recall, a video recently surfaced on social media where Ranbir Kapoor called himself "a big beef guy," which irked a section of viewers.

Now, they are protesting against the film and claiming that a "beef eater can't play Shiva."

Twitter Post This is what Kapoor had said

Details Bajrang Dal members were irked at Kapoor, held protests

Numerous protesters gathered outside the revered temple to express their rage and fury over Kapoor's "controversial" remark, and some of them also waved black flags as a sign of their displeasure. In the videos that have since surfaced on Twitter, cops can also be seen thrashing some of the activists. Reports suggest that the commotion was caused by Vishva Hindu Parishad's youth wing—Bajrang Dal.

Twitter Post Watch the video from the temple premises here

Ahead Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Visit, Ruckus Outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/JCwmDdPJkY — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 6, 2022

Statement A protester was booked for picking fights with cops

CSP Om Prakash Mishra told ANI, "We were making arrangements as some VIPs were about to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. During which some people started gathering here to protest against them. One of the protesters started fighting with police officers." Reportedly, the activist has been booked under IPC's Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Accusation 'The police started cane-charging us,' claimed the protesters

In another video from the temple premises, a right-wing activist claimed that they were protesting "peacefully" but "police started cane-charging [them]." "We are protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and won't let him enter the Mahakal temple. He made derogatory statements against our gaumata. He had said eating beef is good," the protester said. Eventually, Mukerji was allowed darshan of the deity after all the ruckus.

Gratitude 'Feel very happy and energized to have visited the temple'

Neither Ayan Mukerji nor the actors have reacted to the protests. Late night on Tuesday, Mukerji took to Instagram to share a photo from the temple and said that he felt "very happy and energized to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple." The Wake Up Sid helmer also said that he "wanted to make this visit to close [Brahmastra's journey] and get positive energy and blessings."