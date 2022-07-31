Entertainment

'Deep gratitude': Kajol completes 30 years in film industry

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 31, 2022

Kajol has completed thirty years in the industry today. Congratulations!

Kajol has added another feather to her cap by completing 30 years in the film industry! The 47-year-old stepped into the business in 1992 with Bekhudi. Despite being noted actor Tanuja's daughter, she didn't exploit that privilege and worked her way up. While Kajol expressed "deep gratitude for all the love," her husband Ajay Devgn took to social media to celebrate her milestone achievement.

Appreciation Devgn had the sweetest message for his wife!

Ajay Devgn took to social media on Sunday morning to post a message for Kajol and wrote, "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you're just getting started." He signed off with, "To many more milestones, movies, and memories." Several fans responded to his post with messages like ,"I am proud of you both," "Congratulations ma'am," and the hashtag "#30yearsofKajol."

Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies memories. pic.twitter.com/l1KHXvjiaz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 31, 2022

Gratitude Here's how Kajol commemorated the day

Meanwhile, Kajol posted a montage of some of her career-defining roles online and said that her feeling couldn't be "put into words." "It is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!" Her Instagram post has been liked nearly 125K times so far!

Career A look at Kajol's best work in Bollywood

Over her illustrious career spanning three decades, Kajol has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including Fanaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan. Last month, she was also invited by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be a member, alongside Tamil superstar Suriya. She is also the recipient of a record six Filmfare Awards!

Upcoming projects Where will we see Kajol next?

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Tanvi Azmi (Darr) and Mithila Palkar (Karwaan). A few months ago, she announced that she will be headlining Revathy's upcoming film Salaam Venky, based on a true story. She will also be dipping her toes into the ocean of web series and will star in a political drama on Disney+ Hotstar soon.