Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa buy Janhvi's luxurious Rs. 44cr-worth Juhu triplex!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 30, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

All about Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's new triplex apartment in Juhu.

Bollywood actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently bought a luxurious triplex apartment in the posh locality of Juhu in Mumbai. Their lavish abode reportedly came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 44cr. The couple bought the triplex apartment from Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor, who purchased the property back in December 2020. Read on for more.

Value Triplex was valued at Rs. 39cr in 2020

Kapoor made headlines when she purchased the triplex in Juhu in 2020. At the time, it was valued at Rs. 39cr. With this, Kapoor was labeled among other young stars in Bollywood to have made such an expensive purchase. Now, barely two years later, the actor has handed over the keys to her triplex to the couple reportedly for a sum of Rs. 43.87cr.

Area Triplex is spread across 3,456 sqft

The triplex, on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building under the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme, boasts of an area of 3,456 sqft, according to documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia.com. With the deal, the couple would also gain exclusive access to six parking lots for their personal use. The building is reportedly located on a corner plot and is surrounded by lush foliage.

Information Rao-Patralekhaa paid Rs. 2.19cr for registration

The deal was finalized on March 31, 2022, and registered later on July 21, 2022. Rao-Patralekhaa paid Rs. 2.19cr for registration. However, in 2020, Kapoor reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs. 78L. The difference is due to the 3% concession offered by the Maharashtra government to home buyers who purchased properties between September 2020 to December 2020 to encourage construction in the city.

Details Other actors who recently purchased luxurious homes

Previously, it was reported that actor Ranveer Singh had paid a hefty price tag of Rs. 119cr for a sea-view quadruplex apartment in Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai. Actor Kajol also reportedly purchased two flats in the same building as Rao and Patralekhaa for Rs. 11.95cr in January. On the work front, Rao was last seen in the film HIT: The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra.