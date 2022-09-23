Entertainment

'Hush Hush': Reasons to watch the Amazon Prime Video series

Sep 23, 2022

'Hush Hush' hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

On Thursday, a new Hindi web series titled Hush Hush premiered. This series marked the OTT debut of actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. It also co-stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. The production has been helmed by Vikram Malhotra's production banner Abundantia Entertainment. If you haven't watched it yet, here are some reasons to not miss it.

Information Where to watch 'Hush Hush'?

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of Hush Hush. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in India and 240 other countries and territories. The series is touted to be a dramatic thriller "led entirely by an all-female cast and crew." The series revolves around five women, whose life intersects with an unforeseen situation.

Episodes First season has seven episodes; know the duration

The first season of the web series consists of seven episodes which were released all at once on the OTT platform. The duration of episodes varies ranging from 34-59 minutes each. We don't know if the makers have plans to renew the series with a new season yet. For now, all seven episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Reaction Here's what audience said about the series

As far as the reviews are concerned, it has received mixed reviews. While some fans lauded the attempt, others found it lengthy. A fan wrote, "I thought there will some story but it's just an old one with new star cast." Another fan wrote, "#HushHush Season-1 ended soon and left us in the dark. hope they release Season 2 before we forget the plot."

Twitter Post A fan who has given the series thumbs up

Watching Episode 2

The storyline is interesting and mysterious

Dolly Dalal is a character with so many layers 💗💗💗💗

Watching Episode 2

The storyline is interesting and mysterious

Dolly Dalal is a character with so many layers

What an amazing actor u are Kittu

Twitter Post A fan's negative review

Not et'al worth watching



I thought there will some story but it's just an old one with new star cast



Not et'al worth watching

I thought there will some story but it's just an old one with new star cast

Too slow and too lengthy for no reason

Critics What did critics think of the crime thriller?

Critics also gave mixed reviews to the show. While some portals found the writing uneven or half-baked, almost all hailed the performances of the lead stars. As per DNA, the crime thriller shines due to its "dream team" of a main cast. Meanwhile, Tushar Joshi, writing for India Today, outlined the show's similarities with HBO's acclaimed series Big Little Lies.

Details Meet the crew of 'Hush Hush'

The seven-episode series has been created by Tanuja Chandra, who is known for films such as Qarib Qarib Single, Dushman, and Sangharsh. Ashish Pandey and Kopal Naithani have also been credited as directors. Chandra, Shikhaa Sharma, Juhi Chaturvedi, and Ashish Mehta have penned the script. Chaturvedi, known for her work in movies like Vicky Donor and Sardar Udham, has also penned the dialogues.