Times when Aishwarya's pictures from 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' set went viral

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 23, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

As we are counting the days to watch the Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on the big screens, photos of its lead actors have been going viral, further increasing our anticipation about the movie. In that light, here are a few of the photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—one of the lead actors in the historical drama—that went viral recently.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rai Bachchan has a huge fanbase in Tamil Nadu.

Introduced by Mani Ratnam in Iruvar, Ponniyin Selvan I is reuniting her with Ratnam, whom she fondly calls her "Guru."

Starting from Iruvar, the duo has previously collaborated for Guru and Raavanan.

Ponniyin Selvan will be their fourth collaboration.

Also starring an ensemble of top actors, this film is the most-talked-about subject in Kollywood.

#1 When she posed with cinematographer Ravi Varman

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, who has cranked the camera for the film, took to his Instagram space last month and shared a photo with Rai Bachchan. In it, a regal-looking Aish was seen decked up with royal jewelry and a golden traditional outfit. As soon as it was shared online, it took the internet by storm with fans and followers taking over the comments section.

Instagram Post Here's her photo with Ravi Varman

Instagram post

#2 A recent photo shared by Trisha on Instagram

On Thursday, actor Trisha, who plays a lead role in the magnum opus took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Rai Bachchan. It instantly caught the attention of netizens, who made it go viral in no time. Trisha plays Chola queen Kundavai in the film, and she will be locking horns with Nandini played by Rai Bachchan.

Instagram Post Take a look at Trisha's photo

Instagram post

#3 An ethereal photo which popped up online recently

Recently, a photo of Rai Bachchan as Nandini surfaced online, which had the star seated in a palace. Ponniyin Selvan I will hit the theaters on September 30 in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Other actors including Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and "Jayam" Ravi are on board the movie to play the other lead roles along with seniors like Prakash Raj.

Twitter Post Here's the viral photo

#PonniyinSelvan #PS1 Behind the scenes stills



This scene is from Lathamandapam chapter where #Nandini handles 3 men next to next ( Vanthiyathevan , Periya Pazhuvetrayar , Ravidasan ) with her smile #AishwaryaRaiBachchan nailed it like icing on cake , her expressions 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xAgZPCwg0V — @ponniyinselvan_movie (@PS_FANS_CLUB) September 21, 2022