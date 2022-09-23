Know everything about Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiance
There's a newly engaged couple in Tinseltown! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has gotten engaged to Nupur Shikhare, her fitness trainer. Ira took to social media to share a video of Shikhare's heartwarming proposal. The lovebirds were dating for a while and could often be seen painting the town red. Here's all you need to know about Khan's future son-in-law Shikhare.
Shikhare, a professional celebrity trainer and fitness enthusiast, was reportedly born on October 17, 1985, and hails from Pune, Maharashtra. After completing his school education at SD Kataria High School, he went on to pursue his undergraduate course at RA Poddar College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Reports suggest that his mother, Pritam Shikhare, is a dance teacher. Shikhare enjoys 27.5K followers on Instagram.
Shikhare, who is a cyclist, regularly participates in cycling events and tournaments and is also the brand ambassador of Scott Sports India. Scott Sports India describes him as "an avid runner" who has "completed multiple Ironman Triathlons" and is a "celebrity fitness trainer." The past weekend, Shikhare competed in the Ironman Emilia Romagna, and post-competition, went down on a knee for Khan.
Apart from Khan, Shikhare has also reportedly trained her father and superstar Aamir Khan. Not just that, he has also worked with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and is her close friend. In an old post dedicated to Sen, Shikhare had written, "What an amazing joy ride has life been with you by my side...you're my reason, season, and a lifetime of happiness."
Quite active on Instagram, Shikhare often posts videos of himself dancing, and one such video of him dancing to Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar particularly caught traction. A man who dons many hats, he has also reportedly been a state-level tennis player and participated in the Ultimate Beastmaster Season 2 contest and Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2014.
The duo reportedly began dating in 2020 and have never been shy of professing their love for each other through social media. Shikhare also seems close to Khan's family and has been captured during their birthday celebrations and other parties. In some photos, Aamir can also be seen with the couple. Their Instagram feeds, too, chronicle their relationship over the years. Congratulations!