Know everything about Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiance

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 23, 2022, 04:00 pm 3 min read

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now engaged. Congratulations! (Photo credit: Instagram/@nupur_shikhare)

There's a newly engaged couple in Tinseltown! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has gotten engaged to Nupur Shikhare, her fitness trainer. Ira took to social media to share a video of Shikhare's heartwarming proposal. The lovebirds were dating for a while and could often be seen painting the town red. Here's all you need to know about Khan's future son-in-law Shikhare.

Background Shikhare, a fitness trainer, hails from Pune, Maharashtra

Shikhare, a professional celebrity trainer and fitness enthusiast, was reportedly born on October 17, 1985, and hails from Pune, Maharashtra. After completing his school education at SD Kataria High School, he went on to pursue his undergraduate course at RA Poddar College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Reports suggest that his mother, Pritam Shikhare, is a dance teacher. Shikhare enjoys 27.5K followers on Instagram.

Engagement with sports Shikhare is also quite active in cycling and competes professionally

Shikhare, who is a cyclist, regularly participates in cycling events and tournaments and is also the brand ambassador of Scott Sports India. Scott Sports India describes him as "an avid runner" who has "completed multiple Ironman Triathlons" and is a "celebrity fitness trainer." The past weekend, Shikhare competed in the Ironman Emilia Romagna, and post-competition, went down on a knee for Khan.

Career Shikhare has also trained actor Sushmita Sen

Apart from Khan, Shikhare has also reportedly trained her father and superstar Aamir Khan. Not just that, he has also worked with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and is her close friend. In an old post dedicated to Sen, Shikhare had written, "What an amazing joy ride has life been with you by my side...you're my reason, season, and a lifetime of happiness."

Other accolades Shikhare is a jack of all trades!

Quite active on Instagram, Shikhare often posts videos of himself dancing, and one such video of him dancing to Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar particularly caught traction. A man who dons many hats, he has also reportedly been a state-level tennis player and participated in the Ultimate Beastmaster Season 2 contest and Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2014.

Relationship timeline Khan and Shikhare have been together since 2020

The duo reportedly began dating in 2020 and have never been shy of professing their love for each other through social media. Shikhare also seems close to Khan's family and has been captured during their birthday celebrations and other parties. In some photos, Aamir can also be seen with the couple. Their Instagram feeds, too, chronicle their relationship over the years. Congratulations!