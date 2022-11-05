Entertainment

Varun Dhawan opens up about his battle with vestibular hypofunction

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Nov 05, 2022, 11:58 am 3 min read

Varun Dhawan ha opened up about getting diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction

At India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, Varun Dhawan on Friday revealed he was recently diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction and opened up about battling the condition. He spoke about how he pushed himself hard post-pandemic while shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo and the toll it had on him. Dhawan, however, was forced to take a break and get his health back in order after the diagnosis.

Information What exactly is vestibular hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction occurs when the balance system in the inner ear doesn't work properly, leading to miscoordination between the inner ear, eyes, and muscles. It sends error signals to the brain, causing dizziness and imbalance. There are several causes of this: infections, poor blood circulation in the ear, and medicines. It has no cure, and one has to be under medication and vestibular rehabilitation.

Details Dhawan on post-pandemic rat race and its cons

At the event, Dhawan spoke about people returning to the "same rat race" post-pandemic. He revealed even he took too much pressure, which felt like running for an election. "The minute we opened doors, don't you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder!" he said.

Quote 'I just shut down'

Dhawan further stated, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off." "We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine...hopefully, people will find theirs," he added.

Information Dhawan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhawan will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is set to release on November 25, 2022. Dhawan will be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's Citadel Indian spinoff. He will be reuniting with Sriram Raghavan for Ekkis and also has Bawaal, which will be released in 2023.

Information 'The Family Man' actor's battle with myositis

Recently, Dhawan's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with myositis. She shared on social media that she has been suffering from this auto-immune condition for a few months but expressed optimism about "being closer to recovery." Myositis refers to muscle inflammation, and the person might face difficulty in walking, changing sitting or sleeping positions, and at times swallowing solid food.