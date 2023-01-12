Entertainment

Why is #BradPittIsAnAbuser trending on Twitter? Know the full story

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 12, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

Netizens aren't pleased with the love Brad Pitt received at the 80th Golden Globes, considering there are serious domestic violence allegations against him

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has found himself at the center of another controversy. Pitt—who was recently seen at the 80th Golden Globe Awards—didn't come out unscathed from the ceremony. The who's who of Hollywood shouted his name from the stage while others swooned over him, leading netizens to wonder whether everyone has forgotten the domestic violence allegations against him. And now, Twitter has exploded.

Why does this story matter?

On the professional front, Pitt has made a name for himself globally through films such as Troy and Fight Club.

Known for his charming looks, he has no dearth of fans within the industry.

However, considering his ex-wife and leading Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie leveled serious allegations against him, it comes as a surprise that the film fraternity seems to have simply moved on.

Pitt received immense love during the ceremony

Several artists shouted Pitt's name from the podium. For instance, Austin Butler—who won the award for Best Actor—told Pitt, "Brad, I love you." Actor Regina Hall, who had come up on the stage to present an award, labeled herself "Mrs. Pitt." The most singular moment was delivered by actor Quinta Brunson, who stopped in the middle of her speech and said, "Hey, Brad Pitt."

People believe Pitt's past deeds have been forgotten easily

Naturally, Twitter is now enraged. One such user wrote, "[Pitt's] career flourishes especially after Johnny [Depp] was praised for being a violent dude. Anything is possible for them [because] oh well they got their fans. Men keep on having their careers." Another tweet read, "It's weird the way the industry is completely ignoring the abuse his children and ex-wife suffered at his hands."

Take a look at one such tweet here

Who wants to be a fan of a man who verbally and physically abused Angelina Jolie and her children on a plane, terrorized and traumatized them. Pour beer and wine all over them, and being proud of kissing a 14 year old when he was in his 20s #BradPittIsAnAbuser https://t.co/5OYsKhEygI — 💜California girl 💜 (@lovelynae4ever) January 11, 2023

Here's another similar tweet

everyone saying “get away from her!” as if Margot Robbie has no idea Brad Pitt is an abuser and hasn’t chosen to ignore that https://t.co/AT8WPjSEok — lewis 🎞️ (@lewisjwr) January 11, 2023

Pitt-Jolie had a massive physical fight in an airplane

Jolie and Pitt have been involved in an ugly legal dispute for a long time. They got married in 2014; however, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and details of Pitt's alleged abusive behavior emerged. In 2016, Jolie told authorities that a drunk Pitt "grabbed her by the head and pushed her to the bathroom wall" in a restroom on their private jet.

Pitt was reportedly violent toward one of their children, too

Jolie had also mentioned Pitt's violent behavior toward one of their children. The child yelled at Pitt, "It's not her, it's you, you pr*ck," which, per Jolie, inflamed Pitt. The Oscar awardee claimed that Pitt looked like he was "about to attack [the child] too." Reportedly, Jolie suffered bruises on her back, elbow, and "a rug burn type wound" on her left hand.