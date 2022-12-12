Technology

Twitter is relaunching Twitter Blue; iOS users to pay more

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 12, 2022, 10:39 am 3 min read

After a considerable delay and multiple postponements, Twitter is relaunching its Twitter Blue subscription service today. The premium service that provides users a blue check mark was paused after pranksters overran the platform. As reported earlier, iPhone users will be charged more for Twitter Blue. This time, accounts belonging to companies and governments will get different colored check marks.

Twitter Blue will cost $11/month on iOS

It's been a month since Twitter suspended Twitter Blue. The company postponed its relaunch multiple times to ensure that necessary safeguards are in place. After the relaunch, users can subscribe to Twitter Blue through the web by paying $8 per month. On the other hand, users will have to pay $11 per month if they use Apple's App Store to subscribe to the service.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Twitter will review accounts in case of any change

Subscribers of Twitter Blue won't be able to change their display name, handle, or profile photo without losing their blue check mark. They won't get it back until Twitter reviews their account again.

Businesses will get a gold check mark

Twitter announced that its verification system will be multicolored. Depending on the kind of account, the color of the check mark will vary. Individuals, including celebrities, will receive the blue tick. Instead of the "official" tag, businesses will get a gold check mark. Government and multilateral accounts will get a gray check mark later in the week.

Subscribers will be able to edit tweets, upload longer videos

The benefits of Twitter Blue don't end with the coveted blue check mark. Subscribers will be able to edit their tweets and upload 1080p videos. They will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, the ability to post longer videos, get fewer ads and have early access to new features. The blue tick will be granted only after a review.

Twitter aims to skirt App Store's 30% fee

Twitter did not clarify why iOS users will have to pay more for Twitter Blue. However, it's clear that the company aims to skirt the 30% fee on App Store for in-app purchases. Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO, has been openly critical of the App Store fee. He has also criticized Apple's treatment of Twitter in a series of tweets.