Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 12: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 12, 2022, 10:08 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX aims to enhance the battle royale gaming experience. Due to its enhanced graphics, the title is receiving an enthusiastic response from Android users in India. It has now surpassed 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store. As a token of appreciation and to retain players, the game creators introduce redeemable codes, allowing individuals to get in-game bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Competing on the battleground necessitates the use of different tools and tactics.

Free Fire MAX's redemption codes can be beneficial to players who are unwilling to spend real money to obtain in-game supplies.

By grabbing the free goodies and filling their inventory with useful equipment, players can maximize their chances of winning the game and climbing up the leaderboard rankings.

Every code is redeemable only once per player

Players should follow some ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Each code is redeemable only once per player. However, individuals can redeem several codes in one sitting. The 12-digit codes are redeemable using the rewards redemption page. Also, only gamers using Indian servers are eligible for redeeming process. The alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 12 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E, V427-K98R-UCHZ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste them into the text box. Now, tap on 'Confirm' and then press 'Ok.' For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.