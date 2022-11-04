Technology

Caviar's iPhone with built-in Rolex Daytona costs Rs. 1.1 crore

Only three pieces of the Rolex edition iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are available

Luxury smartphone maker Caviar has unveiled a super-exclusive range of iPhone 14 Pro models. The custom designer has crafted the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with a functional Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch on the rear, along with gold and diamond accents. The limited edition models start at $133,670 (roughly Rs. 1.10 crore) and $134,250 (nearly Rs. 1.11 crore) for their 128GB variants, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Caviar is known for its customized phones, including Rolex-inspired models. The brand's breathtaking designs have left many people in awe.

This time, the company has outdone itself with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The use of gold and diamond accents adds premiumness to the devices.

The latest models are extremely exclusive given their price tag and limited availability.

Details Everything to know about the limited edition iPhones

The Caviar-designed iPhone 14 Pro variants come in a titanium case with black PVD coating. The watch implanted is an automatic Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Ref:116508) with a 40mm yellow gold case and eight diamonds. There are also dashboard dials and switches made of 18K gold. The design is inspired by Blue Bird supercar of Malcolm Campbell, who helped design the first Rolex Daytona watches.

Value Only 3 phones are available

The special Rolex-studded iPhones by Caviar are limited to three units only. They are priced at $133,670 (roughly Rs. 1.10 crore) and $134,250 (nearly Rs. 1.11 crore) for the base 128GB variant of the 14 Pro and Pro Max models, respectively. For reference, the regular iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 (around Rs. 82,368) and the Pro Max begins at $1,099 (nearly Rs. 90,800).

Highlights Meanwhile, here are the specifications of iPhone 14 Pro models

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max sport a "Dynamic Island" on the top-center hiding the Face ID and selfie camera. The devices boast a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively, with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by an A16 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Information The handsets flaunt a 48MP primary camera with OIS

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max sport a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D LiDAR scanner. Up front, they have a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) camera.