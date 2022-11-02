Technology

Top 5 smartphones for Astrophotography in 2022

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 02, 2022

Best smartphones for Astrophotography in 2022

The cameras on modern-day smartphones have significantly improved. With the right phone, you can now capture incredible photos of starry skies or the beautiful Moon. The majority of top-tier flagship handsets have high-resolution cameras that perform well even in low lighting. They also come with dedicated night-time shooting modes. So, if you want to try Astrophotography, one of these smartphones should serve you well.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stylus support. The device bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,750-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. It houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera arrangement, that includes a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto shooter with 10x zoom, and 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The device is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra sports a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

On the rear, the Xiaomi 12S gets a LEICA-engineered camera system, which includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main camera with a 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, 48MP (f/2.2) 128-degree ultra-wide shooter, a 48MP (f/4.1, OIS) periscope lens with 5x zoom, and a 3D depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. The device shoots 8K videos at 24fps with the rear setup.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV has a rectangular body, slim top and bottom bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED display with HDR and 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It comes with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV's ZEISS-engineered rear camera arrangement is headlined by a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera, accompanied by a 12MP (f/2.2) 124-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.3-2.8, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom, and a 0.3MP depth sensor. Up front, the phone has a 12MP (f/2.0) camera. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 120fps via the rear camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The device houses a Tensor G2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a triple rear camera module that features a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) 126-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 10.8MP (f/2.2) snapper. The device can shoot 4K videos at 60fps via its rear camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro flaunts a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island" housing the front camera and Face ID gadgetry. The handset flaunts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1179x2556 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 2,000-nits peak brightness It is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery.

In the rear camera department, the iPhone 14 Pro gets a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 3D LiDAR scanner. It features a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) camera on the front. The device can record 4K videos at 60fps via the rear camera setup.