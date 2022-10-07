Technology

Pixel 7 Pro v/s iPhone 14 Pro: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 07, 2022, 04:07 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro offer "Movie Motion Blur" and Cinematic Mode for videos, respectively

Google's Pixel 7 Pro is finally here to compete with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro. It gets a new in-house Tensor G2 chipset, enhanced camera features, the newest Android version, and more. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro has a new design, upgraded cameras, and an industry-leading A16 Bionic chipset. But which one is better?

Design The iPhone Pro sports a "Dynamic Island" on the front

The Pixel 7 Pro features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the handset gets a dual-tone design and a full-width metal camera visor with three cut-outs. The iPhone 14 Pro flaunts a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island" on the front that hides the front camera and Face ID gadgetry. It has a triple camera arrangement on the rear.

Build-up Both the handsets offer IP68 dust and water resistance

The Pixel 7 Pro offers IP68 dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes), aluminium frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with IP68 dust and water resistance (up to 6m for 30 minutes), stainless steel frame, and 'Ceramic Shield' protection, which is touted to be tougher than any smartphone glass.

Display The flagship handsets feature Always-on display functionality

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,500-nits peak brightness, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The iPhone 14 Pro offers a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1179x2556 pixels) LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 2,000-nits maximum brightness, and 87.0% screen-to-body ratio. Both handsets support Always-on display feature.

Cameras Pixel 7 Pro offers a 48MP telephoto camera with OIS

The 7 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The 14 Pro has a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x zoom. They get 10.8MP (f/2.2) and 12MP (f/1.9, AF) selfie cameras, respectively.

Internals iPhone 14 Pro houses up to 1TB of internal storage

The Pixel 7 Pro houses a Tensor G2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired, 23W wireless, and some reverse wireless charging. It boots Android 13. The iPhone 14 Pro packs an A16 Bionic processor, paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery. It ships with iOS 16.

Pocket-pinch Pixel 7 Pro v/s iPhone 14 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 7 Pro comes in three colorways: Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. It starts at Rs. 84,999 for its 12GB/128GB configuration. The handset is now available for pre-order and open sales will start October 13. The iPhone 14 Pro comes in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black shades. It is available for purchase starting at Rs. 1,29,900 for its base 6GB/128GB model.

Conclusion Pixel 7 Pro v/s iPhone 14 Pro: Verdict

If you prefer Apple's ecosystem and don't have budget issues, pick the iPhone 14 Pro. But looking at the massive price difference of nearly Rs. 45,000, the Pixel 7 Pro seems to offer better value-for-money. The Pixel 7 Pro packs a good display, great cameras, more RAM, and a larger battery with faster charging.