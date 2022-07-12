Technology

Buyer accidentally receives unreleased Pixel 7 Pro. Truth or fiction?

Buyer accidentally receives unreleased Pixel 7 Pro. Truth or fiction?

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 12, 2022, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 7 Pro will be launched this fall (Photo credit: Twitter/@soulpee)

A Twitter user's claim that his friend accidentally received an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro in place of a second-hand Pixel 6 Pro they ordered has created huge a buzz on social media. The man, who goes by @soulpee, shared several images of the alleged Pixel 7 Pro that Google is set to launch this fall. Let's determine if the story is truthful or not.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since Google teased the Pixel 7 series at the I/O 2022, leaks have been coming fast and thick. The company doesn't seem to have figured out how to put a lid on incessant leaks.

Indeed, the man's claim about receiving an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro seems preposterous but considering Google's track record, even the most unbelievable could be possible.

Twitter Post Here's 'Pixel 7 Pro' accident story from the man himself

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

Incident Shipper allegedly made a mistake and sent Pixel 7 Pro

In his Twitter post, the user from Accra, Ghana relayed the incident that made his friend own a Pixel 7 Pro prototype. His friend bought a used Pixel 6 Pro via Facebook Marketplace two months ago. However, he received a different phone which "looked weird as hell." According to @soulpee, the seller "made a mistake" and shipped an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro.

The phone Name of the device is listed as Cubot Cheetah 2

The images shared by the Twitter user show a phone wrapped in a black prototype case that hides all the design elements. However, he posted another picture that shows the rear design without a case. In another image shared by him, the 'Device Info' can be seen. Accordingly, the name of the device is listed as 'Cubot Cheetah 2' and the manufacturer as Google.

Information Google allegedly wiped Android 13 off the phone remotely

The Twitter user mentioned that their excitement was short-lived. According to him, Google sent remote wipe command last week which deleted Android 13 off the phone. It is now stuck in the bootlegger mode.

Veracity Images shared by Twitter user were previously posted by tipster

Now, let's get into the veracity of @soulpee's claims. Google accidentally shipping a Pixel 7 Pro seems too good to be true. Add to that the fact that Cubot is a Chinese smartphone and wearable manufacturer. Upon further digging, we found the same pictures doing rounds on the internet earlier as well. They were shared by Piyush Bhasarkar on SlashLeaks.

Twitter Post Even MKBHD took a dig at Google

I wouldn't believe this story from any other company, but with Google it just... seems about right https://t.co/Or6MA4yk1W — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 11, 2022