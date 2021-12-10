World #GoogleYearInSearch2021: People searched 'How to heal' more than ever

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 10, 2021, 11:01 am

People have wanted to heal more than ever this year

This past year has been hard to deal with for nearly all of us. With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we led our lives, the impact has been in every sphere. Google's Year In Search 2021 video showcases how we have all wanted to heal in 2021. As per the search engine, people have searched "how to heal" more than ever this year.

Video In isolation, all of us sought warmth in searches

Like every year, Google shared a video—Year In Search 2021—on Wednesday, summing up the words/sentences people searched the most this year on the platform. While all of us were bombarded with charts of "infected" and "dead," our mental health took a backseat. And, the two-minute-long clip beautifully captures how people sought warmth and repentance through internet searches when the whole world was in isolation.

Trends Climate change trended alongside 'how to stay strong'

Searches like "how to honor someone," "how to take care of your mental health," "how to stay strong" trended high alongside headlining incidents (climate change, #StopAsianHate movements). The clip captures American gymnast Simone Biles and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. Both have taken breaks to prioritize their mental health. Showing people globally suffered from such issues instil a sense of hope within you.

Science Studies showed restrictive measure can lead to anxiety, stress, xenophobia

While we were informed about the physical precautions against COVID-19, our knowledge regarding its effect on our mental health was minimal to none. A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has shown isolation and social distancing can severely affect the psychological state of an individual, leading to "anxiety, stress, stigma, and xenophobia." Experts advise public awareness campaigns to help people cope.

India These words were most searched in our country

Focusing on our country's searches, the short-format cricket tournament, Indian Premier League was the most searched word overall in India. Co-WIN, the application to self-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, came in second. Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra was the most searched person, followed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Terms related to COVID-19 made it to the top-5 in nearly every category.