Do you know the answer to India's most-searched math problem?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 03:01 pm

What is the answer to India's most searched math problem? (Image source: reway2007/Flickr - Representational).

Indians are curious beings. And we have none other than Google's backing to make that statement. In its Year in Review 2021 listing for India, the tech giant revealed the top queries made by Indians on the internet this year. Among the top searches was a really tough math problem: What is the factorial of 100? Read on to know more.

Details India's top queries for 2021

The math problem was India's second most searched query on Google for this year. The topmost query was about Black fungus - an infection which circulated widely across India amid the country's deadly second wave of COVID-19. Other top queries were - "What is Taliban," "What is happening in Afghanistan," and "What is remdesivir," among others.

Definition So what really is a factorial?

Image source: gratuit/freeimageslive (Representational).

A factorial is the product of all the positive integers less than or equal to a given positive integer, according to Britannica website. It is denoted by the given positive integer followed by an exclamation mark. For example, if we are working to find the factorial of 4, it would be written as 4! And the answer would be: 1x2x3x4 or 24.

Information Hence the correct answer is...

Similarly, the factorial of 100 can be calculated by multiplying all the numbers starting from one all the way to 100. The aproximate value of 100! is 9.3326215443944E+157. The number of trailing zeros in 100! is 24, and the number of digits is 158.

Other details Other top searches for 2021

Image source: Stock Catalog/Flickr (Representational).

Google released its Year In Search list for 2021 a few days back. The most searched items included cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) and Co-WIN—the online platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Among the most searched personalities were Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan whose arrest in a drug case made headlines.