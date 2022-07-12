Technology

Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition launched: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 12, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

The GT2 Master Explorer Edition comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced the GT2 Master Explorer Edition in China. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. The device starts at CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,400) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. It is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting July 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

The GT2 Explorer Master Edition is Realme's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC.

Furthermore, it is the world's first device to use the LPDDR5X RAM, which is 20% more power-efficient than the standard LPDDR5 RAM.

The device comes with 'dual VC Cooling Max' for enhanced heat dissipation. It also houses a Realme X7 chip for better touch responsiveness and graphics.

Design and display The handset has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The GT2 Master Explorer Edition features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an aviation-grade aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the glass panel houses three lenses. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and an independent X7 graphics processing chip.

Information It offers a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main snapper, a 50MP (f2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP microscope lens with up to 40x magnification. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition: Pricing and availability

The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is offered in Wilderness, Snowfield, and Black Beach shades. It can be pre-booked starting at CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,400) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models are priced at CNY 3,799 (nearly Rs. 44,900) ad CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,300), respectively. The handset will go on sale in China from July 19 onward.