Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition launched: Check price and specifications
Realme has introduced the GT2 Master Explorer Edition in China. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. The device starts at CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,400) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. It is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting July 19.
- The GT2 Explorer Master Edition is Realme's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC.
- Furthermore, it is the world's first device to use the LPDDR5X RAM, which is 20% more power-efficient than the standard LPDDR5 RAM.
- The device comes with 'dual VC Cooling Max' for enhanced heat dissipation. It also houses a Realme X7 chip for better touch responsiveness and graphics.
The GT2 Master Explorer Edition features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an aviation-grade aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the glass panel houses three lenses. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and an independent X7 graphics processing chip.
The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main snapper, a 50MP (f2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP microscope lens with up to 40x magnification. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.
The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
The GT2 Master Explorer Edition is offered in Wilderness, Snowfield, and Black Beach shades. It can be pre-booked starting at CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,400) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models are priced at CNY 3,799 (nearly Rs. 44,900) ad CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,300), respectively. The handset will go on sale in China from July 19 onward.