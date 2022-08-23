Technology

Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 update in 2023

Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 update in 2023

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 23, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

Nothing Phone (1) offers a clean user experience

Nothing Phone (1) will receive the Android 13 update in the first half of 2023, the London-based smartphone manufacturer has confirmed. The company will continue to roll out new software updates this year but none of them will possibly bring Android 13 to the Phone (1). To recall, the device was unveiled on July 12 with Android 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Soon after Google rolled out the Android 13 update to Pixel smartphones, other companies are now scrambling to deliver the OS to their handsets.

However, Nothing appears to have different plans. The update won't be made available to the Phone (1) users this year.

Instead, the brand first aims to fine tune the existing software with Phone (1)'s hardware.

Goal What is the company's primary objective?

Nothing's primary focus seems to be improving the user experience. The brand is busy releasing new updates for the Phone (1) to enhance the device's performance and reliability. It continues to offer a bloatware-free experience to users. Last week, the handset received Nothing OS 1.1.3 update which introduced several new features, camera improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations.

Availability Nothing should reveal the timeframe for Android 13 by year-end

Nothing has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the Phone (1). The brand is expected to reveal the exact time frame for Android 13 rollout by the end of this year. Hopefully, the update should bring a more personalized UI experience along with some custom functions. However, users would have liked a faster release of Android 13.

Key features Nothing Phone (1): An overview

The Nothing Phone (1) has a left-aligned punch-hole, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a transparent rear panel. It offers a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. The device houses a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information It has a 16MP selfie camera

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary sensor and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide shooter, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.5) front camera.