#DealOfTheDay: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gets cheaper by Rs. 81,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 23, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) offers 300-nits of peak brightness

ASUS's ROG series laptops are well-known for their top-notch performance and gaming-focused specifications. The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is currently one of the most popular gaming laptops in the Indian market. The device packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a powerful cooling system. It is up for grabs with a massive discount of Rs. 81,000 via Amazon.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) bears a price tag of Rs. 2,10,990 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. However, it is being sold via Amazon for Rs. 1,29,990, which translates to a discount of Rs. 81,000. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 18,100 off via exchange offer and no-cost EMI options.

Design and display The laptop offers a 120Hz refresh rate

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) sports a customizable, dot matrix design with mini-LEDs illuminating the lid. It has noticeable bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, and a large trackpad. The laptop bears a 14-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Information It includes one HDMI port

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C slots, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals The device packs a 76Wh battery

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS processor, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 20MB of cache memory, and 1TB of onboard SSD storage. It gets 24GB of expandable memory. The device runs on Windows 10 and houses a 76Wh battery supporting 180W fast-charging. It comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student (2019).