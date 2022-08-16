Technology

Android 13 launched: Check top features and supported devices

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022

The Android 13 update introduces a new media output switcher, along with braille displays for Talkback (Photo credit: Google)

Google has released the stable version of its latest Android 13 mobile operating software. It is currently rolling out for eligible Pixel phones. The update brings an enhanced Material You theme, a more customizable Bedtime mode, an updated taskbar, Spatial Audio, Bluetooth LE, assigning different languages to different apps, and more features. The update also introduces HDR video support on third-party camera apps.

A more personalized UI experience

The Android 13 update features an improved Material You theme with support for third-party app icons. The media player now has the ability to automatically change its appearance depending on the podcast or music you are listening to. The update brings in a more customizable Bedtime mode with wallpaper dimming and a Dark theme. You can now assign individual languages to each app.

An upgraded taskbar for tablets

The Android 13 update adds an updated taskbar to tablets, allowing users to view apps at a glance and seamlessly drag and drop apps from the library into split-screen mode. The tablets also get support for palm rejection when using the stylus.

Automated clearance of the clipboard history

With the Android 13 update, you can restrict the entire media library from getting shared with apps. You can manually give the apps access to necessary content. The clipboard history now automatically gets cleared after a short span, thereby preventing any unauthorized access to data. The apps cannot send notifications by default. Instead, they need your explicit permission first.

Android 13 adds Spatial Audio on eligible devices

The Android 13 update introduces Spatial Audio on all the eligible devices. You can experience this feature with earbuds which allow head tracking. The update also brings Bluetooth LE Audio to smartphones. The feature supports lower latency Bluetooth sound, improved audio quality, and simultaneous broadcasting of audio to multiple devices. You can now record HDR videos on third-party camera apps as well.

Android 13 is currently available for Pixel 4, 4a, and above. It is being rolled out via OTA method. If you have an eligible Pixel phone, just head to Settings > Software update and download and install the latest build. Individuals using the beta version will need a small "beta 4.1" update which can be fetched from the Android developer website.

According to Google, the Android 13 update will be rolled out later this year for smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, ASUS, Vivo, Realme, Motorola, HMD (Nokia phones), OPPO, Sharp, Sony, iQOO, TECNO, and more.