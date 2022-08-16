Technology

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Flip4 launched: Check price and pre-booking offers

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, are now up for pre-booking in India. The Fold4 bears a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999, whereas the Flip4 starts at Rs. 89,999. The handsets can be pre-booked via the brand's official e-store and all the leading online as well as offline retail channels. Offers worth Rs. 45,999 are also up for grabs.

Customers pre-booking the Fold4 or Flip4 can get the Watch4 Classic (46mm or 42mm) worth Rs. 34,999 for just Rs. 2,999. HDFC cardholders can avail Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 7,000 cashback on Fold4 and Flip4, respectively. Customers purchasing the devices will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 5,199 for free. Notably, these offers are valid till the midnight of August 17.

The Fold4 flaunts a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip4 boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. Both the handsets sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the rear, the Fold4 provides a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It features a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the outside and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display snapper on the inner display. The Flip4 flaunts a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. It offers a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

The Fold4 and Flip4 draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Fold4 houses 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Flip4 packs 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The devices boot Android 12, topped with Samsung's One UI 4.1.1 skin.

The Fold4 costs Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations, respectively. The Flip4 bears a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 94,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Flip4 Bespoke Edition with 8GB/256GB configuration costs Rs. 97,999. The handsets are available for pre-booking via the brand's e-store and leading online and offline retailers.