OnePlus Nord 2T's India launch timeline and price tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2T measures 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 190g (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus may introduce its Nord 2T smartphone in India later this month. The India-specific model is likely to retain the specifications of the existing European model, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It could start at around Rs. 30,000 in the country and retail exclusively via Amazon.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus wants to establish itself into India's mid-range smartphone market, which is dominated by Xiaomi and Samsung.

The Nord 2T could be slightly less expensive in India than it is in the European market (€399).

The handset will be aimed at buyers looking for a device with a modern design, mid-tier hardware, a high refresh rate screen, multiple cameras, and fast-charging support.

Design and display The smartphone offers a 90Hz AMOLED screen

OnePlus Nord 2T features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. On the rear panel, it houses triple cameras. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In Europe, the device is offered in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colors.

Information It sports a 50MP primary camera

OnePlus Nord 2T is equipped with a triple rear camera module that consists of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) monochrome lens, along with dual LEDs. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The device supports 80W fast-charging

OnePlus Nord 2T draws fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 121 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2T in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch which may happen later this month. The handset is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000 and retail exclusively via Amazon.