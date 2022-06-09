Technology

Garmin Vivosmart 5 health tracker launched at Rs. 15,000

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 09, 2022, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Garmin Vivosmart 5 can also track women's health (Photo credit: Garmin)

Swiss-based multinational tech giant Garmin has launched the Vivosmart 5 fitness band in India. It is priced at Rs. 14,990. The wearable will be up for grabs from June 10 via brand stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Synergizer. The device has a minimalist design, a bundle of features, and promises seven days of battery life. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garmin's Vivosmart 5 is the successor to the Vivosmart 4 that was launched in 2019. The latest version made its global debut last month.

The wearable has a simple design and is aimed at those who want to track various health parameters but don't like to wear a chunky smartwatch.

In terms of global shipments, Garmin is ranked fifth with a 4.3% market share.

Design The wearable is swim and shower-proof

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 has a water-resistant body with a physical button at the bottom of the display. It has a minimalist design and is meant for comfort. The wearable features a 0.41x0.73-inch (88x154 pixels) OLED touch display and offers 66% more screen area than the previous generation. It is offered in Black and Mint color options.

Health features The fitness band has a proprietary 'body battery energy monitor'

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is packed with health-centric features including the in-house 'body battery energy monitor,' which calculates the user's energy levels. It also provides 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. 'Fitness Age' feature uses BMI, resting heart rate, and other parameters to estimate if your body is younger or older than you are.

Other highlights The band can be connected to GPS to track activities

Apart from health features, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 can be connected to the smartphone's GPS to track the distance, pace, and speed of walks, runs, and bike rides. It also has a safety and tracking feature which lets the user trigger an assistance alert by sending live location to emergency contacts. The wearable also displays notifications, weather updates, and upcoming appointments.

Information Garmin Vivosmart 5: Pricing and availability

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,990. It will be available for purchase from June 10 via Garmin stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Synergiser.